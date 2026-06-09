Hayes Man Charged Over Fatal M4 Crash Killing Couple

A man from Hayes has been charged after a fatal crash on the M4 in west london/">London claimed the lives of a couple. Maninder Singh Brar, 28, was charged on Sunday 7 June with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after the collision, and other offences following the tragic crash on Sunday, 1 June at Junction 4, Hillingdon.

Collision Details

The crash involved a black BMW 320i, allegedly driven by Brar, and a white VW Golf on the westbound M4. Police were called at 23:37 after reports of a serious collision. Despite efforts from paramedics, Mohammed Hagila, 63, died at the scene, while his wife Diljan Hagila, 62, succumbed to life-threatening injuries in hospital on 6 June.

Survivor Treated

A third occupant, a 29-year-old man travelling in the VW Golf, was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. Both the family of the victims and the survivor are being supported by specialist officers.

Suspect Arrested

Brar was arrested on 6 June following police enquiries. He faces charges including causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and vehicle theft-related offences. He is alleged to have fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Police Call For Witnesses

Acting Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua said: “This is a truly tragic incident, in which two members of the public have lost their lives. Our deepest sympathies remain with the family of Mohammed and Diljan Hagila at this incredibly difficult time. I would urge anyone who may have information that has not yet been shared with police to come forward.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 01/7640380/26, or to provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.