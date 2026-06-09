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PROLONGED ABUSE Crewe Man Jailed for Violent Abuse and Control of Partner

Crewe Man Jailed for Violent Abuse and Control of Partner

A 36-year-old man from Crewe has been jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to assault, intentional strangulation, and coercive and controlling behaviour towards his partner. Mark Watson, of Frank Bott Avenue, appeared at Chester Crown Court on 1 June following a two-year campaign of violence and abuse that left the victim with lasting injuries.

Prolonged Abuse Uncovered

Watson subjected his partner to sustained violent and controlling actions throughout their relationship, including physical assaults, strangulation attempts, and isolating her from friends and family. He also drilled the lock on their door to prevent her from locking it, restricting her freedom.

Victim’s Father Intervenes

The abuse only stopped when the victim’s father witnessed Watson’s behaviour, prompting him to intervene. Upon learning of the full extent of the victim’s suffering, he encouraged her to report the abuse to the police, which led to the arrest and prosecution of Watson.

Police Issue Important Message

“The victim was terrified of Watson and had permanent injuries caused by him – some of which require ongoing monitoring and treatment at hospital,” said PC Jamie Blyth.

“Dad was the hero here and a reminder to everyone that when they suspect something isn’t right, ask questions if you can, and help them make that first step by getting them to call the police, or call us yourself. It’s not interfering, it’s looking after others who can’t find their way out of a nightmare.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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