Man Arrested After Violent Stabbing in North Belfast

A man has been arrested following a violent stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue, north Belfast, on Monday evening. Police and emergency services were called shortly after 10:30pm after reports of the attack, which left another man seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Graphic Incident Caught On Video

Disturbing footage circulated on social media appeared to show a male repeatedly stabbing the victim in the head. Residents described the scene afterwards as chaotic.

Brave Intervention From Locals

An eyewitness revealed that three men, one armed with a hurl, stepped in to disarm the attacker and pull him away from the victim, potentially preventing further harm.

Police Urge Witnesses To Contact

The suspect remains in custody as police continue their investigation. Officers recovered a small utility knife believed to be used in the attack. A cordon remains in place for forensic examinations. PSNI detectives have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage around the time to come forward. Contact can be made via Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police Reference Number: 1654 of 08/06/26