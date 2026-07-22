Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three teenagers have been sentenced to life imprisonment with a combined minimum term of 46 years for the murder of 16-year-old Kayden Moy, who was fatally stabbed during a gang-related confrontation at Irvine Beach. Jay Stewart, 19, Cole Turley, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday following their convictions over the killing. Kayden was attacked on 17 May 2023 after the group travelled to the Ayrshire beach armed with weapons.

Planned attack

During sentencing, Lord Scott told the court the three teenagers had gone to Irvine Beach “with the intention of carrying out an attack.” The court heard that two of the group had armed themselves before travelling to the beach, including Turley, who carried the knife used to fatally stab Kayden. Witnesses described seeing the group throwing rocks from the top of a sand dune before the confrontation unfolded.

Chased and stabbed

Prosecutors said Kayden approached the group before violence erupted. Turley produced a knife, Stewart was armed with an extendable baton, and the 15-year-old joined the pursuit. Kayden attempted to run away but slipped on the sand, allowing Turley to catch up and stab him twice in the lower left side of his body. Despite desperate efforts by members of the public to save him, Kayden suffered catastrophic injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Jury rejected defence

Turley admitted killing Kayden, while Stewart and the younger defendant denied murder and sought to place sole responsibility on Turley. Following a trial, the jury rejected their accounts and found both guilty of murder, concluding the three had acted together in the fatal attack.

Life sentences imposed

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment. Lord Scott imposed the following minimum terms before they can be considered for parole:

Jay Stewart – minimum 16 years

– minimum Cole Turley – minimum 16 years

– minimum 15-year-old boy – minimum 14 years, with the sentence initially to be served in secure accommodation

The combined minimum custodial terms total 46 years.

Family’s loss

Kayden’s death shocked the local community and prompted widespread tributes to the 16-year-old following the fatal attack. The life sentences mark the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, although each of the three offenders will remain subject to a life licence if ever released after serving their minimum terms.