Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

Simon Spencer, 51, was jailed after stealing household goods and food items from multiple supermarkets across Derbyshire between January and June. Officers from the Force Proactive Team captured him in Codnor attempting to steal tuna from Farmfoods. Spencer’s offences targeted Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Farm Foods, and One Stop in locations including Ripley, Alfreton, Derby, Long Eaton, Sawley, Sandiacre, and Codnor.

Months Of Shop Theft

Over several months, Spencer stole items like dishwasher tablets, food, and wine valued at more than £3,000. His thefts affected stores across Derbyshire, hitting a range of well-known supermarket chains.

Wanted By Police

Despite his extensive offending, Spencer evaded police for months and was subject to a wanted appeal. The Force Proactive Team, a specialist unit focused on tackling crime impacting local communities, was assigned to find him.

Caught In The Act

Spencer was caught red-handed on 2 June inside Farmfoods in Codnor, attempting to steal 20 tins of tuna. Officers arrested the 51-year-old, who has no fixed address, and charged him with 23 shop theft offences.

Court Sentence

Spencer pleaded guilty to all charges and received a custodial sentence of 46 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.