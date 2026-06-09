Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

Kent Police are urgently searching for Adrian Davies, a 62-year-old man reported missing from Gillingham. He was last seen at 10pm on Monday 8 June 2026, in the Windmill Road area. Officers are asking the public for information to help locate him.

Distinctive Appearance Details

Adrian Davies is described as 5ft 9in tall with a medium build, short brown hair, and tattoos on both forearms. He wears thick black-rimmed glasses and was last spotted wearing white trainers, blue shorts, and a green T-shirt reading “You can’t buy happiness” with “BMW” in large print.

Police Contact Instructions

Anyone with critical information about Adrian’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 09-0430. For less urgent details, Kent Police can be reached via live chat on their website or by calling 101.

Community Urged To Assist

The local community is encouraged to come forward to aid the search. Police stress the importance of any sightings or information that could help bring Adrian home safely.