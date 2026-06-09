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HERO INTERVENTION West Belfast Dad Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack on Man

West Belfast Dad Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack on Man

Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, a local father from West Belfast, intervened in a violent knife attack on a man in his 40s near Kinnaird Avenue just after 10.30pm on Monday. The attacker, a Sudanese man with refugee status, was stopped thanks to Mr Tighearnán’s quick thinking using an Irish hurley stick. The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries, including to his eyes, face, neck, and back. Police and emergency services are continuing the investigation.

Brave Intervention Praised

The PSNI commended the prompt actions of Mr Tighearnán and other members of the public who risked their safety to help the victim. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson highlighted the importance of these courageous efforts during this dangerous incident.

Local Dads Calm Response

Known affectionately as Matt, Mr Tighearnán was described by his partner Aoife O’Reilly as “very, very humble”. She told the Daily Mail, “I couldn’t be prouder of Matt. This is my partner and the father of my child who stood in and hopefully saved a man’s life last night.” Despite the violence, Mr Tighearnán was not seriously injured.

Footage Captures Moment

Video footage circulated from the scene shows Mr Tighearnán striking the attacker with the hurley stick before other bystanders pulled the suspect away from the victim. The police have conducted interviews as the investigation continues to gather verified information.

Community Support Grows

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Mr Tighearnán for his bravery. Organiser Niall Donnan wrote, “Faced with unimaginable violence, he chose courage over fear and grabbed a hurley stick to defend his fellow Irishman. 100% of donations will be sent to Matt directly. Let’s buy him a pint.”

Suspect’s Background Confirmed

Police clarified that the suspect is Sudanese, not Somali as initially reported. He entered the UK in 2023 and holds refugee status with leave to remain until 2028. The suspect arrived via the Common Travel Area encompassing the UK and Ireland.

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