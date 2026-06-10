Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

Jamie Corry, an Irish resident of Lendrick Street in east Belfast, saw his home destroyed during violent anti-immigration riots on Tuesday night. Despite warning the rioters it was his house, they set it ablaze amid unrest that followed a brutal attack on a local man by a migrant. Police and emergency services attended after the fire.

Home Destroyed Despite Warning

Jamie told the BBC, “I told them before they lit the fire. This is my house here. I’m sure they didn’t care anyway. I thought I was one of their own… I understand that they’re all angry, but I’ve just lost a home.” The fire consumed irreplaceable belongings, including memorabilia of his late father. The devastation left Jamie heartbroken after 13 years in the house.

Violence Sparks Unrest

The riots erupted across Northern Ireland following the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing and attempted beheading of Stephen Ogilvie by a 30-year-old Sudanese migrant who recently moved into the same social housing block. Ogilvie remains hospitalised with severe injuries, including loss of an eye.

Calls For Calm

Families affected by the stabbing have urged peaceful protest, emphasising that many migrants contribute positively to the community. Meanwhile, emergency responders continue to manage the fallout from the violence and the fire damage.

Support Urged For Victim

With Jamie left homeless and all his possessions lost, there are calls for public support, similar to the fundraising efforts already raising thousands for those defending the community during these attacks. A GoFundMe for Jamie could help him rebuild after the blaze.