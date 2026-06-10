Police Appeal to Trace Sarah Gayler Linked to Berkhamsted Incident

Hertfordshire police are urgently seeking help to trace Sarah Gayler, 35, of no fixed address, in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident in Berkhamsted on Friday, 5 June. Sarah is known to have links to the Hemel Hempstead area.

Public Help Needed

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Sarah Gayler or knows her current whereabouts to come forward immediately. The public’s assistance is crucial to support the investigation.

Multiple Reporting Options

Information can be submitted online through the police reporting portal or via a web chat service to the Force Communications Room. Alternatively, calls can be made to the non-emergency police number 101.

Urgent Contact Advice

If Sarah Gayler has been seen recently, especially within the last few moments, police ask members of the public to call 999 without delay to ensure swift action.

Community Awareness

This appeal highlights the importance of community vigilance in and around Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead as police continue their enquiries related to the incident on 5 June.