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CONTENT TAKEDOWN UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

The UK Government will soon compel social media firms to swiftly remove illegal content during times of civil unrest, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed. The move, announced on 10 June 2026 with Belfast’s recent riots as a catalyst, will update the Online Safety Act to ensure platforms act faster to take down posts that incite violence amid crises. Ofcom, the regulator, has already warned platforms, including X, about compliance.

New Online Safety Update

Kendall announced the legislation ahead of its Parliamentary introduction next week. She stated: “Those who use social media to incite violence and disorder are breaking the law. Next week we will lay in Parliament an update to the Online Safety Act requiring services to take quicker action to remove illegal content circulating during times of crisis.”

Belfast Riots Spark Action

The legislation follows violent unrest after a stabbing in Belfast on 8 June 2026. NHS radiographer Stephen Ogilvie was seriously injured in an attack by asylum seeker Hadi Alodid, who is charged with attempted murder and held in custody. The stabbing ignited two nights of rioting, with fires set to homes, vehicles and businesses. Violence also spread to Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Southampton.

Urgency Over Online Incitement

Supporters argue that social media platforms have been too slow to curb inflammatory content during fast-moving crises. The Government frames the change as a targeted adjustment to current law, aiming to prevent violent disorder and the spread of hatred by quicker content removal.

Criticism And Concerns

Opponents warn the update risks suppressing legitimate debate on sensitive topics like immigration and policing. Critics fear broad definitions of “illegal content” and “crisis” could be used by the Government and Ofcom to silence discussions on asylum policy and social issues. Civil liberties groups warn of a chilling effect on journalism and public discourse.

The Road Ahead

The measure is set for Parliamentary scrutiny next week. How “illegal content” and “crisis” are defined and enforced will be key to whether these new powers balance preventing violence with protecting free speech in the UK.

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