QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge on the M25 was closed on Tuesday morning after Essex Police responded to a man welfare alert at the Dartford crossing, triggering major delays. The incident, reported just after 10:50 BST, forced emergency services to shut the bridge linking junction 31 near Purfleet in Essex with junction 1A near Dartford in Kent.

Massive Traffic Jams

Queues quickly extended, with clockwise traffic backed up for eight miles beyond junction 28 for the A12. Anti-clockwise lanes suffered four miles of congestion. Drivers were urged to avoid the area where possible as delays worsened.

Height Restrictions Impact

National Highways warned northbound vehicles over 4.8m (15’9″) must use the clockwise M25 due to tunnel size limits, adding extra disruption across the crossing.

Reopening Time Unknown

Authorities have yet to confirm when the bridge will reopen. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and stay tuned to updates ahead of further travel plans. For the latest travel alerts, visit National Highways travel alerts.