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LORRY ATTACKS Three Men Arrested After Lorry Vandalised in Ashford Industrial Estate

Three Men Arrested After Lorry Vandalised in Ashford Industrial Estate

  Kent Police swiftly arrested three men after suspicious activity was reported at the Cobbs Wood industrial estate in Ashford shortly after midnight on Wednesday 10 June 2026. Officers responded to reports of men approaching and damaging a parked lorry, recovering weapons and incriminating items at the scene.

Early Morning Incident

Officers were called just after 12am when a group of men exited a car and targeted a lorry parked nearby. Police arrived promptly, detaining the occupants of a black Audi estate found at the scene.

Evidence Seized

Upon searching the area, police uncovered balaclavas, gloves, and a utility knife. Multiple vehicle registration plates and the Audi estate itself were also confiscated during the inquiry.

Suspects In Custody

Three men aged 37, 35, and 28 from South Ockenden, Essex, were arrested in connection with the vandalism and are currently held while investigations continue.

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