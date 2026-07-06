England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

England’s football team secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a dramatic win over Mexico, but the upcoming clash with Norway in Miami comes with costly ticket prices and an injury concern for England’s Jordan Henderson. The quarter-final match is set for Saturday, July 8, 2026, with growing attention on both the expensive travel arrangements and Henderson’s arm injury that occurred during post-match celebrations.

Sky-high Ticket Costs

Fans hoping to attend England’s quarter-final against Norway in Miami are facing sticker shock. According to Casino Kings, the cheapest single ticket available is £2,216, while a pair of tickets will set supporters back at least £4,376. Travel costs add another hefty sum, with flights from London to Miami for a weekend trip around £8,117, though hotel prices remain relatively affordable, averaging $450 per night.

Henderson’s Injury Woes

Jordan Henderson, who did not feature in the match against Mexico, sustained a severe wrist injury after slipping while climbing over advertising hoardings in celebration. England’s coach, Thomas Tuchel, described the injury as “really bad.” Henderson was stretchered off and taken to hospital in Mexico City, where he will remain for treatment while the team returns to their base in Kansas City ahead of the next fixture.

Next Up: Norway Challenge

England now prepares to face a strong Norway side in Miami, where stars like Erling Haaland pose significant threats. Norway impressed by defeating Brazil 2-1 in the last 16, marking their return to the World Cup stage after 28 years. The last meeting between England and Norway was in 2014, a friendly won 1-0 by England at Wembley.

Emotional Support For Players

Midfielder Elliot Anderson opened up about the death of his mother just before the tournament, revealing football as his refuge during difficult times. His emotional tribute highlights the personal stories behind England’s squad as they aim for World Cup glory. Meanwhile, teammates and fans alike are rallying around injured players like Henderson, urging strength and recovery.

Fan Reactions And Celebrations

The electric atmosphere following England’s win against Mexico has kept fans buzzing. Midfielder Jude Bellingham encouraged supporters to keep celebrating, joking about calling in sick to work after staying up to watch the late victory. As England gears up for the Norway match, anticipation and excitement continue to build among fans and players alike.