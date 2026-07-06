Blogger Who Exposed Northamptonshire Chief Found Dead in Corby Hotel

Simon Tilley, 46, a blogger known for exposing the false claims of former Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley, was found dead in a Corby hotel room on Friday, July 3. Northamptonshire Police responded after hotel staff raised concerns when he failed to check out. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Exposing The Chief

Tilley’s blogs played a key role in unmasking Adderley, who was dismissed in 2024 for fabricating military service and education credentials. Adderley, 56, was later charged with fraud and misconduct in public office.

Child Sex Offence Conviction

Earlier this year, Tilley was convicted of two child sex offences related to messages sent to an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old boy, as well as stalking the officer’s wife. He was awaiting sentencing scheduled for September 18.

Stalking And Online Harassment

During his trial at Stafford Crown Court, prosecutors revealed Tilley had also stalked the detective’s wife and sent her false allegations online. He used police officers’ personal information as part of a campaign to undermine the investigation against him.

Final Days And Police Statement

Tilley had checked into the Hampton by Hilton in Corby and posted about his stay on Instagram shortly before his death. Northamptonshire Police said they attended the hotel at around 12:35pm and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Ongoing Local Impact

Reports indicate Tilley had continued to contact local media about police procedural issues up until the week before his death, maintaining his focus on exposing perceived wrongdoing within Northamptonshire Police.