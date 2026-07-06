Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of 22-year-old Haruun Hassan in Hounslow. The incident occurred at the junction of Bath Road and Great Southwest Road in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 June. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene at 01:47hrs, but despite their efforts, Haruun was pronounced dead there.

Fast Police Response

Officers launched a murder investigation immediately after the stabbing was reported. The local community was shaken by the violent attack, and specialist officers have been providing support to Haruun’s family amid the ongoing inquiry.

Suspect Arrested In Cardiff

On Sunday, 5 July, a 21-year-old man from Lambeth, Awap Halouf, was apprehended in Cardiff in connection with the murder. He has since been formally charged with Haruun’s murder and possession of a blade in a public place.

Court Appearance Set

Halouf has been remanded in custody ahead of his first court hearing. He is scheduled to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 July.

Additional Arrest Made

Also on 5 July, a 21-year-old woman was arrested in Cardiff on suspicion of murder. She has been released on bail pending further investigations as police continue to piece together the events surrounding the stabbing.