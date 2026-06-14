Police Appeal to Find Missing Ashford Man Nathan Bloomsmar

Kent Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate Nathan Bloomsmar, a 34-year-old man reported missing from Ashford since Friday, 12 June 2026. Nathan was last seen at Ashford train station at approximately 7:25pm before heading on foot towards the Stour Centre. Officers are concerned for his welfare and are arrested-after-armed-police-are-called-to-residential-street-in-orpington-2/" title="Kent Police Urgently Seek Public Help to Identify Man in CCTV Images">seeking public assistance.

Key CCTV Clues Released

Investigators have released CCTV footage from 10 June showing the clothing Nathan may be wearing, notably a distinctive pair of trousers. This has been distributed to help the public identify him if spotted.

Distinctive Description Provided

Age: 34 years old

Height: Around 6ft

Build: Medium

Hair: Brown

Last known locations: Ashford, with links to Folkestone and Dymchurch

How To Help the Police

Anyone with critical information about Nathan’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 12-1416. Other information can be provided via the live chat on the Kent Police website or by dialling 101. Community awareness and swift public response are vital in assisting Kent Police efforts to find Nathan and ensure his safety.