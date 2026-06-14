Nigel Farage Demands Foreign Nationals Evicted from UK Social Housing

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has caused uproar by calling for the eviction of all foreign nationals from UK social housing. In a Substack essay published on Sunday, Farage claimed Britain has become a “two-tier state against white people” and vowed to repeal the Equality Act if his party gained power.

Farage’s Stark Accusations

In his essay titled Britain Is A Two-Tier State – Against White People, Farage accused public services—including housing, healthcare, policing, education, and the military—of harbouring “deeply anti-white racism.” He criticised government policies aimed at reducing inequalities, arguing they unfairly favour minority groups over White British citizens.

Social Housing Crackdown

Farage highlighted the removal of local priority rules over the past century as damaging to British communities. His proposal would give foreign nationals in social housing a three-month deadline to move to private rented accommodation or face deportation under a future Reform UK government. He claims this would restore fairness in social housing allocation.

Political Backlash

Farage’s comments drew fierce criticism across party lines. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey compared him to “the Enoch Powell of the social media age,” referring to Powell’s 1968 “rivers of blood” speech, which was widely seen as inflaming racial tensions. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also condemned Farage during a Sky News interview, urging him to withdraw his “nasty hate and anger” and instead promote unity and hope.

Farage Defends Views

Launching his Substack as a platform for unfiltered essays, Farage defended his position by referencing recent events such as the murder of student Henry Nowak. He argued the British state no longer serves all citizens equally, underlining his call to reverse existing equality and immigration policies.