Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

Kay Burley sparked outrage on BBC Newsnight after defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as a war hero during a panel discussion featuring sex abuse survivor Lisa Phillips and Alex Davies-Jones MP, Minister for Victims from 2024 to 2026. The comment shocked viewers and guests alike, raising questions about the appropriateness of the defence amid a serious conversation about sex trafficking victims.

Unexpected Defence Statement

During the broadcast, Burley unexpectedly stated, “We should just accept that he was a war hero; we should just throw that in,” leaving the room stunned. The remark appeared unrelated and out of sync with the ongoing discussion about supporting abuse survivors.

Survivor Shock

Lisa Phillips, who campaigns for victims of sex traffickers, was visibly uncomfortable as Burley’s comment deflected from the serious topic at hand. Viewers criticised the presenter for undermining the appeals made by victims and their advocates.

Backlash And Criticism

The incident triggered a wave of condemnation on social media, branding Burley’s comment as “disgusting” and a “tone-deaf moment.” Critics compared the defence of controversial figures with past abuses, questioning the relevance of highlighting wartime service amidst allegations.

Silence And Anticipated Apology

The studio reaction was notably silent following the statement, reflecting the awkwardness of the moment. An apology from Burley is expected in light of the backlash and the sensitivity of the subject matter being discussed on live television.