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HEART ALERT UKHSA Issues Amber Heat Health Alert for Thames Valley Until July 12

UKHSA Issues Amber Heat Health Alert for Thames Valley Until July 12

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the Thames Valley region, covering South East England, from 9am on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, through to 9pm on Sunday, 12 July 2026. This alert warns the public of sustained high temperatures that may pose health risks, especially to vulnerable groups.

Key Safety Advice

UKHSA advises residents to avoid direct sunlight between 11:00am and 3:00pm when UV rays are strongest. Walking in the shade, applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and wearing hats, sunglasses, and loose, light-coloured clothing are recommended.

Stay Hydrated And Cool

Drinking plenty of water and avoiding excess alcohol is crucial during hot weather. It’s also important to stay cool indoors by closing curtains on sun-facing windows, opening windows when cooler outside, and switching off unnecessary electrical items.

Protect Vulnerable People

People are urged to keep a close watch on older adults, young children, and those with long-term health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illness.

Water Safety And Physical Activity

If swimming, choose supervised pools or venues. Avoid strenuous outdoor physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day; instead, schedule activities for early mornings or evenings when temperatures are cooler.

Fresh Details

If you feel unwell due to the heat, call NHS 111 for advice or dial 999 in emergencies. More detailed guidance and weather updates can be found on the UKHSA dashboard, the Met Office website, and official NHS and government health pages.

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