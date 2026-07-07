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PRISON MESSAGE Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

Gabrielle Carrington, 29, former X-Factor contestant and influencer, has posted a message from prison following her arrest for the murder of Klaudia Zakrzewska outside Inca nightclub in Soho. Carrington faces charges including murder, dangerous driving, and causing serious injuries to two others in the aftermath of the fatal incident.

Chilling Prison Post

Instead of apologising or addressing the victim’s family, Carrington thanked her “mandem” and supporters for their backing in a Snapchat message from jail. The tone of her post raised eyebrows given the gravity of the case she faces.

Nightclub Violence Sparks Death

The fatal attack followed an argument outside the Soho nightclub, which tragically resulted in Klaudia Zakrzewska being run over. Carrington previously issued warnings on social media about violent retaliation before the incident.

Serious Charges Filed

The London Metropolitan Police have charged Carrington with murder, alongside dangerous driving and causing serious injury to two other individuals involved in the same incident.

Community Reacts

Friends and family of the victim continue to mourn as the investigation unfolds. The case highlights growing concerns over violent crime in Soho and the role of social media in escalating conflicts.

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Topics :Crime

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