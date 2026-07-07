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RAPE PROBE Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

West Midlands Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was reportedly raped in broad daylight near the Swan Shopping Centre in Birmingham. The attack happened around 3pm on Saturday in an underpass on Church Road, Yardley. Officers have sealed off the scene and are conducting forensic examinations while supporting the victim and tracing CCTV footage.

Scene Locked Down

Police quickly secured the underpass near the shopping centre as forensic teams examined the area for evidence. Officers are meticulously gathering and reviewing CCTV from surrounding locations to identify the suspect.

Victim Support Ongoing

West Midlands Police confirmed that specially trained officers are supporting the woman through this difficult time, ensuring her welfare as the investigation continues.

Urgent Public Appeal

The force is urging anyone with information to come forward immediately. Witnesses or anyone with details are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4989 of 5 July or Arrested Over Hu Demonstration Chaos – Police Urge Witnesses to Contact 101 or Report Online" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/breaking-news/a-15-year-old-boy-has-been-arrested-on-suspicion-of-violent-disorder-following-a-demonstration-that-took-place-on-saturday-3-august-in-hull-city-centre-2/">contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Victim Support Ongoing Attack

“An investigation is underway after a woman reported she was raped on Saturday on Church Road, Birmingham at around 3pm. Specially trained officers are supporting the woman, and officers are continuing with their enquiries, including forensic examinations and CCTV trawls in the area,” said a West Midlands Police spokesperson.

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