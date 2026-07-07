Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

Fire crews were seen blocking traffic on Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington due to a van fire on Tuesday morning. Residents reported that fire engines were stopping cars from passing through the area, causing disruption for motorists trying to access yards and nearby roads such as Addo. The incident has attracted attention on social media as the emergency services responded promptly.

Emergency Response Underway

Firefighters quickly arrived to tackle the blaze involving a van on Layhams Road, with witnesses describing a large fire affecting the vehicle. The presence of multiple fire engines has led to road closures impacting local traffic flow.

Traffic Disruption Reports

Motorists reported being unable to access certain routes, particularly from Addo to the yard near The Lanes, due to the emergency response. Delays were noted as the fire service maintained control of the scene to ensure safety.

Current Situation

As of the latest updates, the fire is reportedly extinguished, with a van still on scene. There is no official confirmation of injuries or cause, and emergency services continue to manage the area to allow traffic to pass safely once the scene is clear. Motorists in New Addington are advised to seek alternate routes while emergency services remain at the location. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.