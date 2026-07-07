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EVENT FINALE Brighton Beach’s Central Park Hosts Final Week of World Cup and Music Events

Brighton Beach’s Central Park Hosts Final Week of World Cup and Music Events

Brighton’s Central Park at Black Rock is gearing up for its biggest week yet, hosting a series of major events from 11 to 19 July. Sussex Police are overseeing the large crowds expected as thousands gather for the FIFA World Cup quarter-final and final matches, alongside standout concerts and festivals. This marks the grand finale of Central Park’s inaugural summer season, which has transformed the seafront into a top South Coast entertainment hotspot.

World Cup Quarter-final Fever

The action kicks off on Saturday, 11 July, with England taking on Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Fans will flock to giant 50-square-metre screens on Brighton Beach to support the Three Lions. The fan park atmosphere will feature DJs, food and drink stalls, pyrotechnics, and appearances from football legends, promising an electric experience far beyond the match itself.

Indie Summer Beach Festival

Just a day later, on Sunday, 12 July, the mood shifts to live music at the All Day Indie Summer Beach Festival. Set against the stunning seaside backdrop, the event will deliver hours of indie favourites and summer anthems, inviting festival-goers to sing along as the sun sets over the English Channel.

Sultry Sounds Of Rampb

On Saturday, 18 July, R&B Lovers takes the stage, offering a beachside celebration of smooth vocals and timeless hits alongside modern favourites. With bars, food stalls, and an energetic crowd, it promises a lively party drawing music fans from across Sussex.

World Cup Final Showdown

The season wraps up on Sunday, 19 July, with a live screening of the FIFA World Cup Final. Should England reach the final, thousands of supporters are expected to create an unforgettable atmosphere on Brighton Beach. The event will cap six weeks of football, music, and festival magic in a unique open-air setting.

A Landmark Summer For Brighton

Since opening in June, Central Park on Brighton Beach has hosted thousands at this historic Black Rock location, featuring everything from international football and live music to family-friendly events and festivals. As the season closes, organisers urge visitors to secure tickets early to join what is set to be the venue’s busiest week yet. Tickets for all remaining events are available at www.entercentralpark.com.

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