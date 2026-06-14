Man in 40s Fighting for Life After Group Assault in South Bank London

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 12:15am on June 14 to Belvedere Road near the Southbank Centre, London, following reports of a violent assault. A man in his 40s was attacked by a group of about four men who knocked him to the ground and severely assaulted him. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police are urgently investigating, but no arrests have been made so far.

Violent Night Attack

Officers responded swiftly after receiving reports of the assault in the early hours on Sunday. The victim was found seriously injured at the scene on Belvedere Road.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Detectives are making urgent inquiries to identify and locate the suspects involved in this brutal group attack.

Call For Public Help