Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE MANHUNT Police Seek Man Over Train Sex Incident on South London Service

Police Seek Man Over Train Sex Incident on South London Service

  British Transport Police are appealing for help to identify a man involved in a sexual offence on a busy southbound train in South London on Friday 22 May. The suspect exposed himself and masturbated in front of a female passenger during the 6.30am service towards East Croydon.

Incident on a Busy Train

The suspect boarded at Clapham Junction and followed the victim despite her moving away, continuing the indecent behaviour before leaving the train at East Croydon station.

Police Release Images

Officers have published images of the man and are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward, emphasising the importance of public assistance in progressing the investigation.

How To Contact the Police

  • Text British Transport Police on 61016
  • Call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 167 of 22 May
  • Provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Support Crucial

Police stress that information from the public could be vital in bringing the suspect to justice and ensuring safety on public transport.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

LIFE SAVER Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

POLICE APPEAL Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

UK News
Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

FIRST PICTURED AND NAMED Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

LEG INJURY Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

UK News
UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

TOY SCARE UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

UK News
Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

BALCONY COLLAPSE Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

UK News
Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

MEASLES SURGE Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK News
England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

FOOTBALL HEIST England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

UK News
Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

PROTEST CHAOS Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAFETY FAILURE Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

UK News

Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

MIGRANT CRISIS Over 100000 Failed Asylum Seekers Not Recorded Leaving UK Since 2010

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

Over 100000 Failed Asylum Seekers Not Recorded Leaving UK Since 2010

UK News
Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

EARLY MORNING ATTACK Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

UK News
Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Unborn Baby Dies After Police Chase Crash in Lewisham South London

POLICE CHASE Unborn Baby Dies After Police Chase Crash in Lewisham South London

UK News
Unborn Baby Dies After Police Chase Crash in Lewisham South London

Unborn Baby Dies After Police Chase Crash in Lewisham South London

UK News
19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

KNIFE ATTACK 19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

Breaking News, UK News
19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

Breaking News, UK News
Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

MARINE RAID Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

UK News
Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

MURDER CHARGE Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

UK News
Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

Margate Murder Suspect Charged After Man Found Dead

UK News
Trump Talks Zelensky Putin On Birthday Amid Ukraine War

DIPLOMATIC CALLS Trump Talks Zelensky Putin On Birthday Amid Ukraine War

UK News
Trump Talks Zelensky Putin On Birthday Amid Ukraine War

Trump Talks Zelensky Putin On Birthday Amid Ukraine War

UK News
Man in 40s Fighting for Life After Group Assault in South Bank London

POLICE PROBE Man in 40s Fighting for Life After Group Assault in South Bank London

UK News
Man in 40s Fighting for Life After Group Assault in South Bank London

Man in 40s Fighting for Life After Group Assault in South Bank London

UK News
Watch Live