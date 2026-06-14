Police Seek Man Over Train Sex Incident on South London Service

British Transport Police are appealing for help to identify a man involved in a sexual offence on a busy southbound train in South London on Friday 22 May. The suspect exposed himself and masturbated in front of a female passenger during the 6.30am service towards East Croydon.

Incident on a Busy Train

The suspect boarded at Clapham Junction and followed the victim despite her moving away, continuing the indecent behaviour before leaving the train at East Croydon station.

Police Release Images

Officers have published images of the man and are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward, emphasising the importance of public assistance in progressing the investigation.

How To Contact the Police

Text British Transport Police on 61016

Call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 167 of 22 May

Provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Support Crucial

Police stress that information from the public could be vital in bringing the suspect to justice and ensuring safety on public transport.