Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROTEST ARRESTS Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

More than 4,000 people gathered in Brighton city centre on Saturday, 13 June amid rival demonstrations, prompting a major policing operation by Sussex Police. Officers coordinated with partner agencies to manage peaceful protests while safeguarding residents, visitors, businesses, and demonstrators.

Mass Protest Disrupts Brighton

The large crowds caused significant disruption near Brighton railway station and surrounding roads as marchers moved through the city. Sussex Police deployed resources across the area to maintain order and public safety throughout the day.

Eight Arrests Made

By the end of the operation, Sussex Police confirmed eight arrests on suspicion of offences including public order offences and assaults on emergency workers. Arrests included a woman for breach of the peace and possession of a pyrotechnic device, and two men for assault offences against police and others in separate incidents. All remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police Response And Statement

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, Brighton and Hove Divisional Commander, acknowledged the disruption but stressed the complexity of policing public order events. He said:

“We understand that there was some disruption near the railway station and surrounding roads. Public order policing is complex, and while we understand this can be frustrating, we always balance the rights of all protest groups and the wider community. Public safety is always our priority. I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we worked hard in ensuring that all of those attending the city, for whatever reason, were able to do so safely.”

Ongoing Police Operation

Sussex Police emphasised that the operation aimed to enable lawful protests while minimising disruption where possible. The investigation into the arrests remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

LOTTERY STRUGGLE Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

UK News
Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

PHOTO BUZZ Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

UK News
Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed for Speeding Lies in Surrey

BAD APPLED JAILED Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed for Speeding Lies in Surrey

UK News

US STRIKE Trump Claims U.S. Strike Killed Tren de Aragua Leader in Venezuela

Breaking News, UK News
Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

MASCOT STING Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

UK News
Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

DANCE LEGEND Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

UK News
United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

EBOLA ALERT United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
Ten Met Officers Honoured in King’s Birthday Awards for Protecting London

MAKING LONDON SAFER Ten Met Officers Honoured in King’s Birthday Awards for Protecting London

UK News
Three Boys Arrested After Dangerous Off-Road Bike Riding in Eastbourne and Polegate

BIKE BUST Three Boys Arrested After Dangerous Off-Road Bike Riding in Eastbourne and Polegate

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Teenager Stabbed in Neck in Brierfield as Man Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

FIRE PROBE Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

UK News
Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

UK News
Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

SEARCH CONTINUES Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

UK News
Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

UK News
Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

DRIG DEALER Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

UK News
Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

MEASLES SURGE Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK News
Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK News
England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

FOOTBALL HEIST England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

UK News
England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

UK News
Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

PROTEST CHAOS Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

UK News
Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

POLICE APPEAL Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

UK News
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

UK News
Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

FIRST PICTURED AND NAMED Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

UK News
Watch Live