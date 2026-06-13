Eight Arrested as 4000-Strong Protest Hits Brighton City Centre

More than 4,000 people gathered in Brighton city centre on Saturday, 13 June amid rival demonstrations, prompting a major policing operation by Sussex Police. Officers coordinated with partner agencies to manage peaceful protests while safeguarding residents, visitors, businesses, and demonstrators.

Mass Protest Disrupts Brighton

The large crowds caused significant disruption near Brighton railway station and surrounding roads as marchers moved through the city. Sussex Police deployed resources across the area to maintain order and public safety throughout the day.

Eight Arrests Made

By the end of the operation, Sussex Police confirmed eight arrests on suspicion of offences including public order offences and assaults on emergency workers. Arrests included a woman for breach of the peace and possession of a pyrotechnic device, and two men for assault offences against police and others in separate incidents. All remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police Response And Statement

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, Brighton and Hove Divisional Commander, acknowledged the disruption but stressed the complexity of policing public order events. He said:

“We understand that there was some disruption near the railway station and surrounding roads. Public order policing is complex, and while we understand this can be frustrating, we always balance the rights of all protest groups and the wider community. Public safety is always our priority. I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we worked hard in ensuring that all of those attending the city, for whatever reason, were able to do so safely.”

Ongoing Police Operation

Sussex Police emphasised that the operation aimed to enable lawful protests while minimising disruption where possible. The investigation into the arrests remains ongoing.