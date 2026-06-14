Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

Hundreds of holidaymakers were left stranded at Gatwick Airport after Network Rail engineers discovered multiple sinkholes near a railway bridge outside Purley, forcing the cancellation of all London-bound trains on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The closure of lines between Purley and East Croydon was made to ensure passenger safety, causing severe disruption during the busy holiday period.

Sinkholes Shut Railway Line

Network Rail found a series of dangerous sinkholes during scheduled engineering works near the Purley railway bridge. This led to a complete shutdown of all train services between Purley and East Croydon, which directly impacts travel to and from Gatwick Airport, a major transport hub serving London travellers.

Holidaymakers Struggle For Alternatives

Stranded passengers reported long queues at Gatwick and soaring taxi fares up to £250 for trips to East Croydon. Replacement bus services were in high demand, resulting in lengthy waits and overcrowding as travellers scrambled for alternatives to reach London.

Train Operator Warns Of Extended

Southern Railway announced the line would remain closed until at least Monday morning and strongly advised passengers not to travel. They also cautioned that alternative routes would be extremely busy, with potential delays exceeding 90 minutes. The operator expressed regret for the disruption, pledging to reopen the railway as swiftly and safely as possible.

Southern Rail Travel Advice

From London to Brighton or stations between Brighton and Gatwick Airport: travel via Waterloo to Havant with South Western Railway, then change for coast services.

From London to Hastings: use Charing Cross on Southeastern services, then change for coast trains.

Reverse these routes for travel from Brighton towards London.

Passengers are urged to plan journeys accordingly and check for real-time updates due to ongoing disruption caused by the sinkholes near Purley.