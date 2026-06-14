Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAVEL CHAOS Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

Gatwick Sinkholes Cause London Train Cancellations and Chaos

Hundreds of holidaymakers were left stranded at Gatwick Airport after Network Rail engineers discovered multiple sinkholes near a railway bridge outside Purley, forcing the cancellation of all London-bound trains on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The closure of lines between Purley and East Croydon was made to ensure passenger safety, causing severe disruption during the busy holiday period.

Sinkholes Shut Railway Line

Network Rail found a series of dangerous sinkholes during scheduled engineering works near the Purley railway bridge. This led to a complete shutdown of all train services between Purley and East Croydon, which directly impacts travel to and from Gatwick Airport, a major transport hub serving London travellers.

Holidaymakers Struggle For Alternatives

Stranded passengers reported long queues at Gatwick and soaring taxi fares up to £250 for trips to East Croydon. Replacement bus services were in high demand, resulting in lengthy waits and overcrowding as travellers scrambled for alternatives to reach London.

Train Operator Warns Of Extended

Southern Railway announced the line would remain closed until at least Monday morning and strongly advised passengers not to travel. They also cautioned that alternative routes would be extremely busy, with potential delays exceeding 90 minutes. The operator expressed regret for the disruption, pledging to reopen the railway as swiftly and safely as possible.

Southern Rail Travel Advice

  • From London to Brighton or stations between Brighton and Gatwick Airport: travel via Waterloo to Havant with South Western Railway, then change for coast services.
  • From London to Hastings: use Charing Cross on Southeastern services, then change for coast trains.
  • Reverse these routes for travel from Brighton towards London.

Passengers are urged to plan journeys accordingly and check for real-time updates due to ongoing disruption caused by the sinkholes near Purley.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Aviation

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

MEASLES SURGE Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK News
England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

FOOTBALL HEIST England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

UK News
Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

PROTEST CHAOS Brighton Braces for Rival Protests as Sussex Police Strengthen Security

UK News
Vintage Luxury Watches Melted for Gold as Prices Soar in UK

WATCH SCRAP Vintage Luxury Watches Melted for Gold as Prices Soar in UK

UK News
M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

UK News
Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

FIRE ALERT Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

UK News
Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

MURDER AREST Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

UK News
Leeds Protest Police Operation Ends Calmly With Six Arrests

FIRE PROBE Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

UK News
Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

SEARCH CONTINUES Search Marks 100 Days For Missing Brazilian Woman In Essex

UK News
Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

DRIG DEALER Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

POLICE APPEAL Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

UK News
Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

FIRST PICTURED AND NAMED Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Southall Murder Victim Gurbhej Singh Named as Police Seek Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

Man Charged With Murder After Bermondsey Assault Death

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SAFETY FAILURE Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

UK News

Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

MIGRANT CRISIS Over 100000 Failed Asylum Seekers Not Recorded Leaving UK Since 2010

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

Over 100000 Failed Asylum Seekers Not Recorded Leaving UK Since 2010

UK News
Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

EARLY MORNING ATTACK Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

UK News
Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

Two Arrested Following Early Morning Assault in Kingston

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

KNIFE ATTACK 19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

Breaking News, UK News
19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

19-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder at Plymouth Shopping Centre

Breaking News, UK News
Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

MARINE RAID Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

UK News
Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

UK News
Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terror Law

POLICE DETENTION Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terror Law

Breaking News, UK News
Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terror Law

Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terror Law

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live