Tommy Robinson Detained at Heathrow Under Counter-Terrorism Powers After Russia Trip

Tommy Robinson, the activist whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was detained by officers at Heathrow Airport under counter-terrorism powers after returning from Russia on Saturday night. Police held him for nearly three hours under Section 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, which permits stops and searches of individuals suspected of hostile activity at UK ports.

Devices Seized By Police

During the detention, officers confiscated Robinson’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. The activist later indicated on social media that the stop was to monitor his contacts and sources.

Legal Fees Looming

After his release, Robinson publicly shared a link to a legal defence fundraising page, expressing frustration about mounting court costs linked to his repeated detentions.

Claims Of Free Speech Attack

A spokesperson for Robinson described the stop as an “attack on free speech” and “investigative journalism,” suggesting authorities were scrutinising his communications following his recent trip abroad.

Visit To Russia

Robinson recently travelled to Russia, where he met Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow. He defended his visit by praising Russia’s “beauty” and calling it “not the enemy of Britain,” challenging the prevailing narrative of antagonism between the two countries.

Previous Detention At Folkestone

This is not Robinson’s first encounter with counter-terrorism powers; he was stopped at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone in July 2024 while heading to Spain. At that time, he refused to give phone PINs, citing confidential journalistic material, and a district judge later questioned the legality of the stop.