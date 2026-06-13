A 21-year-old woman tragically died after being thrown from a 40-metre-high bridge during a bungee jump in Limeira, Brazil. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was launched without her safety harness on Saturday morning at the Ponte do Esqueleto, also known as Skeleton Bridge, sparking a police investigation. Authorities detained six people from the company running the jump, suspecting negligence and possible homicide charges.

Fatal Safety Blunder

According to Brazilian media, instructors placed Ms Freitas on the jump platform but failed to attach the crucial safety rope before the jump. Shocking footage shared on social media shows the moment she was pushed off, with onlookers shouting “a corda” (“the rope”) in horror.

Emergency Response

Emergency services from São Paulo’s Public Security Secretariat, including military police and paramedics, arrived promptly after the incident at 9:55am. Despite CPR attempts by bystanders, Ms Freitas was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple trauma.

Suspects Detained

Six individuals involved with the bungee operation were taken into custody. Two initially fled but were later found with police helicopter support. Local reports suggest some face charges of intentional homicide as the Limeira Civil Police investigate.

Victims Final Moments

Ms Freitas, a physical education professional from Jandira, had posted on social media moments before the jump, including a photo of a sign warning of danger and risk of death at the site. Her boyfriend witnessed the tragedy and was hospitalised after collapsing in shock.

Disputed Safety Oversight

The jump was operated by companies Entre Cordas and Ih Voei, which had further jumps planned across São Paulo and Minas Gerais. The Ponte do Esqueleto is located on a boundary with unresolved jurisdiction on safety responsibility, with legal disputes ongoing over who should regulate the site.