Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SAFETY FAILURE Woman Dies After Safety Rope Forgotten in Brazil Bungee Jump

A 21-year-old woman tragically died after being thrown from a 40-metre-high bridge during a bungee jump in Limeira, Brazil. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was launched without her safety harness on Saturday morning at the Ponte do Esqueleto, also known as Skeleton Bridge, sparking a police investigation. Authorities detained six people from the company running the jump, suspecting negligence and possible homicide charges.

Fatal Safety Blunder

According to Brazilian media, instructors placed Ms Freitas on the jump platform but failed to attach the crucial safety rope before the jump. Shocking footage shared on social media shows the moment she was pushed off, with onlookers shouting “a corda” (“the rope”) in horror.    

Emergency Response

Emergency services from São Paulo’s Public Security Secretariat, including military police and paramedics, arrived promptly after the incident at 9:55am. Despite CPR attempts by bystanders, Ms Freitas was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple trauma.

Suspects Detained

Six individuals involved with the bungee operation were taken into custody. Two initially fled but were later found with police helicopter support. Local reports suggest some face charges of intentional homicide as the Limeira Civil Police investigate.

Victims Final Moments

Ms Freitas, a physical education professional from Jandira, had posted on social media moments before the jump, including a photo of a sign warning of danger and risk of death at the site. Her boyfriend witnessed the tragedy and was hospitalised after collapsing in shock.

Disputed Safety Oversight

The jump was operated by companies Entre Cordas and Ih Voei, which had further jumps planned across São Paulo and Minas Gerais. The Ponte do Esqueleto is located on a boundary with unresolved jurisdiction on safety responsibility, with legal disputes ongoing over who should regulate the site.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Herne Bay Fatal Collision Kills 88-Year-Old Man Police Seek Witnesses

POLICE PROBE Herne Bay Fatal Collision Kills 88-Year-Old Man Police Seek Witnesses

UK News
Reform Councillor Maurice Eglin Quits Over Islamophobic And Anti-Trans Tweets

POLITICAL FALLOUT Reform Councillor Maurice Eglin Quits Over Islamophobic And Anti-Trans Tweets

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Jailed for £1.2m Damage at Elbit Factory

JAILED Four Palestine Action Activists Jailed for £1.2m Damage at Elbit Factory

UK News
Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

LOTTERY STRUGGLE Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

UK News
Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

PHOTO BUZZ Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

UK News
Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed for Speeding Lies in Surrey

BAD APPLED JAILED Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed for Speeding Lies in Surrey

UK News

US STRIKE Trump Claims U.S. Strike Killed Tren de Aragua Leader in Venezuela

Breaking News, UK News
Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

MASCOT STING Peru Police Dress as World Cup Mascots to Nab Drug Dealer in Lima

UK News
Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

DANCE LEGEND Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

UK News
United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

EBOLA ALERT United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

UK News
M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

UK News
Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

FIRE ALERT Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

UK News
Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

UK News
Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

MURDER AREST Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

UK News
Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

LEG INJURY Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

UK News
Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

Man Seriously Injured in Industrial Accident at Sowerby Bridge Waste Site

UK News
UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

TOY SCARE UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

UK News
UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

UK News
Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

BALCONY COLLAPSE Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

UK News
Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

FIND REBECCA Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Rebecca Huxted in Tonbridge

UK News
Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

LIFE SAVER Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

UK News
Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

Newhaven RNLI Veteran Phill Corsi Awarded MBE for 44 Years of Lifesaving Service

UK News
Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

LIFE SAVER Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

UK News
Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

Surgeon Honoured for Life-Saving Work After Southport Knife Attack

UK News
Watch Live