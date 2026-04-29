Clark Eastwood, a 52-year-old former teacher from Cheddleton, Staffordshire, admitted having sex with a 16-year-old girl while abusing his position of trust. The court heard how Eastwood, who lost his teaching job at Endon High School in 2023 after the allegations surfaced, took the pupil to a chemist to buy the morning-after pill following their encounter. He pleaded guilty at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre and was spared immediate jail.

Relationship Ignored Warnings

Prosecutor Christopher Redmond explained that the teacher and pupil met regularly outside school and in classrooms where they kissed but did not have sex. The headteacher raised concerns and warned Eastwood to stop the relationship, but both ignored this and continued seeing each other.

Sex During Exam Period

The court was told the first sexual encounter took place around the time of the pupil’s exams. Eastwood subsequently took her to a pharmacy for emergency contraception, highlighting his continued involvement despite knowing the legal and ethical boundaries.

Sentencing And Consequences

Eastwood received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, alongside 50 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. He will remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years and was ordered to pay £85 in costs plus a £187 surcharge. His barrister noted the significant personal and professional impact, citing over 20 years without prior misconduct before the incident came to light.

Community Reaction

The case has drawn attention to safeguarding failures within schools and the severe repercussions of breaching trust between teachers and pupils. Eastwood’s dismissal and criminal record serve as a warning to others in positions of responsibility.