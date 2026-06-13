Police Concern Grows For Missing Barnstaple Teen Layla Parkes

Police are deeply concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Layla Parkes, who has been reported missing from Barnstaple. She was last seen at around 8pm on 10 June 2026 in the Barnstaple area.

Distinctive Appearance

Layla is described as a white female approximately 5ft 6in tall, with purple hair tied with a scrunchie and wearing glasses. At the time she went missing, she was dressed in grey leggings, a grey hoodie jumper, and white trainers.

Urgent Police Appeal

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Layla’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. Police request that any leads be reported by calling 999, quoting log number 65 11/06/26 or reference 50260148933.

Community Awareness

The search for Layla has sparked considerable concern among Barnstaple residents. Police and local groups alike are emphasising the importance of vigilance and support in tracking down the missing teenager.

How To Help