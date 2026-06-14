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WORLD CUP TRIUMPH Scotland Secure First World Cup Win Since 1990 With 1-0 Haiti Victory

Scotland Secure First World Cup Win Since 1990 With 1-0 Haiti Victory

Scotland ended a 33-year wait for a World Cup victory as they beat Haiti 1-0 in Boston on Sunday. Thousands of Scottish fans cheered on the team in Foxborough, where John McGinn scored the decisive goal. This marks Scotland’s first win at a World Cup since 1990 and lifts them to the top of Group C.

Tense First Half Battle

Scotland started brightly with chances from Ben Gannon-Doak and Scott McTominay but found it tough against a resilient Haitian side. Haiti, ranked 83rd worldwide, grew into the game by half-time, creating several threatening moments, but their finishing let them down.

McGinn’s Crucial Goal

The breakthrough came after a passing move involving Che Adams and Gannon-Doak. Adams’ shot was saved by Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide but the ball fell to McGinn at the penalty spot, who powered a shot into the top right corner, giving Scotland the lead.

Scotland’s World Cup Return

This match was Scotland’s first World Cup finals appearance since 1998, when they failed to win any games. The victory puts them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages, especially after Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

Nervy Moments But Solid Defence

Despite the lead, Scotland faced pressure, including a spilt shot from their keeper Angus Gunn, but they held firm. Haiti had several attempts late in the game, with Frantzdy Pierrot missing a crucial header in the final minutes.

Next Steps Search

Scotland will look to build on this win as they prepare to face AFCON champions Morocco again next Friday at the same venue before travelling to Miami to take on Brazil on June 24. The Tartan Army’s confidence is high, boosted by recent friendly victories and their World Cup qualification clincher last November.

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