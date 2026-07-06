Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

A large fire broke out at a mixed-use building on High Road, Wood Green yesterday evening, prompting a major emergency response. Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines from multiple London fire stations tackled the blaze, which affected two neighbouring buildings. The fire was brought under control by midnight, with crews expected to work throughout the night to fully extinguish it.

Emergency Rescue Efforts

Firefighters safely evacuated about 15 people from the buildings. Two individuals were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service for treatment of smoke inhalation, highlighting the serious risk posed by the incident.

Widespread Fire Brigade Response

The Brigade received 25 calls reporting the fire starting at 21:25, leading to rapid mobilisation from Hornsey, Tottenham, Southgate, Holloway, and nearby stations. This large-scale response underlines the severity of the fire in this busy North London area.

Road Closures And Public Warning

Police have maintained road closures on High Road near Turnpike Lane junction, causing local traffic disruption. The public is advised to avoid the area while emergency services work on site.

Cause Still Under Investigation

At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown as fire investigators continue their inquiry. The swift containment has prevented further damage or casualties in the commercial and residential zone.