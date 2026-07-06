Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was assaulted by a group of four men in Eastbourne on Friday, 19 June. The attack took place at around 7pm on Terminus Road near the junction with Seaside, a busy area at the time. Officers are urging anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage to come forward to assist their investigation.

Group Attack Details

According to Sussex Police, four men exited a white Vauxhall Corsa before assaulting the victim. The incident remains under investigation as officers try to establish the full circumstances.

Busy Area Witnesses

Police believe there were many people nearby when the assault happened and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the event or captured footage.

How To Help Police

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47260147622. Sussex Police emphasise that even small details could prove vital to their enquiries.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

HOUSE THEFT London Woman Jailed Five Years for Warwickshire House Sitting Thefts

UK News
England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

MATCH DELAY England vs Mexico Match Delayed by Electrical Storm at Azteca Stadium

UK News
England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

TACTICAL CHALLENGE England Face Mexico’s Iron Defence and Altitude Test in World Cup Last 16

UK News
Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

HATE PROBE Met Police Probe Antisemitic Abuse at London Pride March

UK News
Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

HORROR SMASH Bus Crash Closes College Road Near Crystal Palace

UK News
Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

UK News
Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

TRIO ARRESTED Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

UK News
Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested on Murder Suspicion After Unexplained Death in Merseyside

UK News
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Breaks Out at Derelict Church Hall in Southgate

UK News
Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

JETSKI INJURY Person Seriously Injured in Jet Ski Incident off Calshot

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Dies in Shaldon Motorcycle and Pedestrian Collision – Police Appeal

FATAL CRASH Woman Dies in Shaldon Motorcycle and Pedestrian Collision – Police Appeal

UK News
Woman Dies in Shaldon Motorcycle and Pedestrian Collision – Police Appeal

Woman Dies in Shaldon Motorcycle and Pedestrian Collision – Police Appeal

UK News
England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

TICKET SURGE England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

UK News
England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

England vs Norway World Cup Quarter Final Ticket Prices and Injury Update

UK News
Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

INJURY SHOCKER Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

UK News
Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

Jordan Henderson Wrist Injury During England Mexico Celebrations Revealed

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
New CCTV Footage Released in Search for Missing Essex Woman

FIND HER New CCTV Footage Released in Search for Missing Essex Woman

UK News
New CCTV Footage Released in Search for Missing Essex Woman

New CCTV Footage Released in Search for Missing Essex Woman

UK News
Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

MURDER REJECTION Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

UK News
Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

Thai Family Rejects Payout After Daughter Murdered by Australian in Pattaya

UK News
Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

UK News
Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

Campaign Against Lawyer Ivett Quesada Ugalde: Why Are They Trying to Discredit a Strong Attorney?

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Firefighters Tackle Margate Grass Fire Near Railway Lines

FIRE RESPONCE Kent Firefighters Tackle Margate Grass Fire Near Railway Lines

UK News
Kent Firefighters Tackle Margate Grass Fire Near Railway Lines

Kent Firefighters Tackle Margate Grass Fire Near Railway Lines

UK News
Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

COURT REMAND Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

UK News
Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

Anthony Howells Charged with Murder After Royal Wootton Bassett Crash

UK News
Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

AIRPORT BLAZE Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

UK News
Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

Huge Fire Near Majorca Airport Sparks Runway Alert and Explosions

UK News
Watch Live