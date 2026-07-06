Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was assaulted by a group of four men in Eastbourne on Friday, 19 June. The attack took place at around 7pm on Terminus Road near the junction with Seaside, a busy area at the time. Officers are urging anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage to come forward to assist their investigation.

Group Attack Details

According to Sussex Police, four men exited a white Vauxhall Corsa before assaulting the victim. The incident remains under investigation as officers try to establish the full circumstances.

Busy Area Witnesses

Police believe there were many people nearby when the assault happened and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the event or captured footage.

How To Help Police

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47260147622. Sussex Police emphasise that even small details could prove vital to their enquiries.