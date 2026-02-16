Emergency services rushed to Bexley Road, Erith, at around 7pm on Sunday, February 15. Despite paramedics’ swift response, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Forensic Investigation Underway
Witnesses reported spotting a forensic tent in the churchyard of Our Lady of the Angels, with police tape cordoning off the area. The scene remains under investigation as authorities gather evidence.
London Ambulance Service Statement
“We were called at 6.52pm on Sunday 15 February to reports of a person unwell on Bexley Road, Erith. We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and a clinical team manager. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene.”