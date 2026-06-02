Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has spoken out about the murder of student Henry Nowak, describing the killing by Vickrum Digwa as an ‘evil act’. The tragic incident in the UK has shocked the nation, with Digwa sentenced to life imprisonment and a minimum term of 21 years. Authorities continue their investigation, with further charges authorised against others involved.

Tributes To Henry Nowak

Shabana Mahmood praised Henry Nowak as a kind, hard-working student deeply loved by family and friends. She highlighted the unimaginable pain his loved ones now endure following the senseless stabbing-two-sentenced-as-victim-fights-for-life/" title="Telford Stabbing: Two Jailed as Victim Battles for Life After Brutal Attack">attack that took Henry’s life.

Life Sentence Issued

Vickrum Digwa was handed a life sentence for murdering Henry Nowak. Mahmood emphasised the gravity of Digwa’s actions, including falsely accusing Henry of racism while he lay dying. Members of Digwa’s family face further legal action.

Police Conduct Under Scrutiny

The Home Secretary acknowledged public concern over police handling of the incident, referencing disturbing bodycam footage. Questions surround the response and actions taken by officers on the scene as Henry’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” have deeply unsettled many.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Further court hearings are scheduled, including sentencing for Digwa’s mother, who was convicted of assisting an offender. Mahmood stressed the need for careful language amid ongoing legal matters but affirmed the family’s right to answers about the tragic night.