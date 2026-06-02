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CHILD FALL Four-Year-Old Hospitalised After Fall From Height in Bradford

Four-Year-Old Hospitalised After Fall From Height in Bradford

  West Yorkshire Police are investigating after a four-year-old child fell from a height at a residential property in the Holme Wood area of Bradford on Tuesday morning. Emergency services, including Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the police, responded swiftly to calls at 11:02am on Arlesford Road. The child was treated at the scene before being rushed to the hospital for urgent assessment.

Rapid Emergency Response

Paramedics and officers arrived quickly, providing emergency medical care and stabilising the child. Multiple ambulance units attended as the youngster was prepared for hospital transfer.

Police Secure Scene

Officers cordoned off the area outside the block of flats on Arlesford Road to conduct forensic examinations. A visible police presence remains as inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Investigation Underway

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident but have not released further details about the child’s condition or how the fall happened. The child’s identity remains undisclosed.

Awaiting Updates

Authorities say the probe is ongoing and have pledged to provide public updates as new information emerges. The exact cause of the fall is still being reviewed.

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