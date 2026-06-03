Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CRIME DROP West Yorkshire Police Sees 9% Crime Drop

West Yorkshire Police Sees 9% Crime Drop

West Yorkshire Police has been praised in a new inspection report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) for improvements across crime reduction, call response, and victim satisfaction.

Serious Crime Falls

The report highlights a 9% reduction in crime throughout the force area, with an impressive 25% increase in prosecutions. This marks a significant climb since the last PEEL (Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy) assessment.

Faster Emergency Response

West Yorkshire Police has boosted its operational efficiency by speeding up response times for 999 and 101 calls. Efforts continue to improve attendance times, demonstrating ongoing commitment to public safety.

Victim Satisfaction Rises

Victim satisfaction has reached 72%, reflecting improved service standards and dedicated victim support across the force.

Chief Constable Comments

Chief Constable Sir John Robins QPM DL welcomed the HMICFRS findings, stating, “We welcome the findings of HMICFRS’s recent inspection and remain committed to delivering the consistent, high-quality service that the public expects and deserves.”

“Crime is down by 9% and the prosecution of offenders has increased by 25%. We are answering 999 and 101 calls faster than ever and we are working tirelessly to improve our attendance times to incidents. The satisfaction rate for victims of crime is now at 72%.”

He also acknowledged the areas for improvement highlighted by HMICFRS and confirmed that the force is focused on strengthening investigations and maintaining high standards.  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Disney AI Exec Calls Chatbot His Son Raising Workplace Concern

AI DEBATE Disney AI Exec Calls Chatbot His Son Raising Workplace Concern

UK News
Trump Lashes Out At Netanyahu Amid Iran Ceasefire Collapse

MIDDLE EAST Trump Lashes Out At Netanyahu Amid Iran Ceasefire Collapse

UK News
Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Bromley Shops Including Boots and Tesco

SHOP BAN Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Bromley Shops Including Boots and Tesco

UK News
Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

METH LAB Man Charged in Brighton Crystal Meth Drug Probe

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Military Road Crash Near Appledore

POLICE PROBE Witnesses Sought After M2 Strood Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider

UK News
Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

POLICE FAIL Police Handcuffed Bleeding Teen Despite His Pleas After Knife Attack

UK News
Britain’s Always-On News Culture: Breaking Stories, Citizen Cameras and the Art of Switching Off

Britain’s Always-On News Culture: Breaking Stories, Citizen Cameras and the Art of Switching Off

UK News
Student Libby Instone’s Tragic Death After Hospital Neglect in Teesside

HOSPITIAL NEGLECT Student Libby Instone’s Tragic Death After Hospital Neglect in Teesside

UK News
12-Year-Old Admits Defacing Royal Wootton Bassett War Memorial

YOB VANDALISM 12-Year-Old Admits Defacing Royal Wootton Bassett War Memorial

UK News
Tommy Jarvis Dies After E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine in Dartford

FATAL COLLISION Tommy Jarvis Dies After E-Scooter Crash With Fire Engine in Dartford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dementia Patient Jailed for Wembley Neighbour Murder Over Alley Dispute

NEIGHBOUR MURDER Dementia Patient Jailed for Wembley Neighbour Murder Over Alley Dispute

UK News
Dementia Patient Jailed for Wembley Neighbour Murder Over Alley Dispute

Dementia Patient Jailed for Wembley Neighbour Murder Over Alley Dispute

UK News
Man jailed for Crawley park robbery and attempted card fraud

TRAUMATISED Man jailed for Crawley park robbery and attempted card fraud

UK News
Man jailed for Crawley park robbery and attempted card fraud

Man jailed for Crawley park robbery and attempted card fraud

UK News
Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

BAD APPLE Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

UK News
Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

Bradford Officer Charged with Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Hampshire Police Officers Targeted Online After Henry Nowak Murder Case

POLICE WARNING Hampshire Police Officers Targeted Online After Henry Nowak Murder Case

UK News
Hampshire Police Officers Targeted Online After Henry Nowak Murder Case

Hampshire Police Officers Targeted Online After Henry Nowak Murder Case

UK News
Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

FAMILY APOLOGISE Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

UK News
Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

UK News
Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

JUSTICE SERVED Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

UK News
Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

Home Secretary Condemns Murder of Student Henry Nowak in UK

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Why Online Gaming Is Becoming a Mainstream Hobby in Britain

Why Online Gaming Is Becoming a Mainstream Hobby in Britain

UK News
Why Online Gaming Is Becoming a Mainstream Hobby in Britain

Why Online Gaming Is Becoming a Mainstream Hobby in Britain

UK News
Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

OFFICER SCANDAL Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

UK News
Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

UK News
Family Speak Out After Henry’s Death and Police Failings in 2025

HENRY'S LEGACY Family Speak Out After Henry’s Death and Police Failings in 2025

UK News
Family Speak Out After Henry’s Death and Police Failings in 2025

Family Speak Out After Henry’s Death and Police Failings in 2025

UK News
Watch Live