West Yorkshire Police Sees 9% Crime Drop

West Yorkshire Police has been praised in a new inspection report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) for improvements across crime reduction, call response, and victim satisfaction.

Serious Crime Falls

The report highlights a 9% reduction in crime throughout the force area, with an impressive 25% increase in prosecutions. This marks a significant climb since the last PEEL (Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy) assessment.

Faster Emergency Response

West Yorkshire Police has boosted its operational efficiency by speeding up response times for 999 and 101 calls. Efforts continue to improve attendance times, demonstrating ongoing commitment to public safety.

Victim Satisfaction Rises

Victim satisfaction has reached 72%, reflecting improved service standards and dedicated victim support across the force.

Chief Constable Comments

Chief Constable Sir John Robins QPM DL welcomed the HMICFRS findings, stating, “We welcome the findings of HMICFRS’s recent inspection and remain committed to delivering the consistent, high-quality service that the public expects and deserves.”

“Crime is down by 9% and the prosecution of offenders has increased by 25%. We are answering 999 and 101 calls faster than ever and we are working tirelessly to improve our attendance times to incidents. The satisfaction rate for victims of crime is now at 72%.”

He also acknowledged the areas for improvement highlighted by HMICFRS and confirmed that the force is focused on strengthening investigations and maintaining high standards.