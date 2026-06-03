Michael Pyke Charged With Murder of Woman in Aldwick Sussex

Michael Pyke, 78, has been charged with murder following the death of an 84-year-old woman at a property on Langley Grove, Aldwick, Sussex. Sussex Police were called on the afternoon of 31 May after welfare concerns were raised for the elderly woman. Officers and paramedics arrived to find the woman deceased, leading to Pyke’s arrest on suspicion of murder.

Police Charge Issued

After a thorough investigation by the Sussex Police Major Crime Team, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised formal murder charges against Pyke. He has since been remanded in custody and is due to face court proceedings.

Victim Identified Family Supported

The victim has been formally identified, and her next of kin are receiving support from specially trained officers during this difficult time.

No Further Suspects

Detectives have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case and have stated there is no broader threat to the local community.

Ongoing Investigation And Appeals

Police maintain a visible presence in the area as forensic examinations continue and further evidence is gathered. Officers urge anyone with relevant information to contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Mayland.