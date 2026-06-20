Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

A huge fire tore through Thurmaston Shopping Centre in Leicestershire in the early hours, causing the roof to collapse and gutting multiple retail units. Firefighters were called to Barkby Thorpe Lane at around 4am to tackle the blaze that sent a thick smoke plume across the area and prompted warnings for local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Firefighting Operation

At its peak, the fire response deployed eight fire engines, two aerial appliances, and more than 40 firefighters. The roof of the Mountain Warehouse store suffered severe damage as crews fought to control the blaze through the morning.

Local Shock

Local resident Jordan Slack, 29, expressed his surprise at the scale of the fire. He said, “I had photos from local WhatsApp groups at 5am and couldn’t believe it. Nothing like this has ever happened here before. I thought the fire would take the whole shopping centre but thankfully it was stopped before spreading further.”

Impact On Stores

Stores like Puregym, Superdrug, Boots, and Sports Direct are expected to reopen soon. However, Greggs, Mountain Warehouse, and M&S will remain closed while repairs are assessed and safety ensured.

Ongoing Safety Measures

Most fire crews have left the scene, and Barkby Thorpe Lane has reopened to traffic. Four fire engines and an aerial ladder remain as firefighters ensure the fire is fully extinguished. The shopping centre’s car park also remains closed as safety checks continue before reopening.