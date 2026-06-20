Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing on Uckfield High Street on Thursday afternoon, June 19. Sussex Police were called at 3:37pm following reports of an assault involving two men known to each other. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalised before being discharged.

Emergency Response

Police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene on High Street, where they found the injured man. Prompt medical treatment ensured his swift transfer to the hospital.

Isolated Assault

Authorities confirmed the stabbing was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. The attack involved no third parties, stemming from a dispute between the two individuals.

Man Held In Custody

The 41-year-old suspect remains in police custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Sussex Police continue their enquiries into the incident.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference 1034 of 19/06.