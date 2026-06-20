Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Launched After 17-Year-Old Stabbed in Battersea

A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Battersea, south london/">London, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police and emergency services were called to Glycena Road at around 4:20am following reports of a stabbing linked to a “potential altercation.” Despite paramedics’ efforts, including London’s Air Ambulance, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Critical Police Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie has urged anyone in the Lavender Hill area between 4am and 5am, particularly around Glycena Road, Acanthus Road, or Pountney Road, who saw a group of males running to come forward. “Any information, no matter how minor, could prove crucial,” he said, highlighting the importance of CCTV, doorbell, or mobile footage.

No Arrests Yet

At this stage, no arrests have been made. Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s next of kin, who have been informed of the death. Police investigations remain at a critical phase as they seek to piece together details of the fatal incident.

How To Help The Investigation

  • Contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1567/20JUN26
  • Provide information or footage anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Impact

The fatal stabbing has shocked local residents and raised concerns about youth violence in Battersea. Police continue to appeal for witnesses to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

UK News
Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

BOMB ALERT Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

UK News
Eight Hospitalised After Coach Blaze Shuts M25 in Surrey

FIRE CHAOS Eight Hospitalised After Coach Blaze Shuts M25 in Surrey

UK News
Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

LIVES CLAIMED IN HORROR CRASH Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

UK News
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Woman Killed, Three Arrested

VIOLENT ATTACK Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

UK News
Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

FIFTY INJURED Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

UK News
Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

MIGRANT JAILED Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

UK News

TRAIN CRASH HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Train Incident South of Bedford

Breaking News, UK News
Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

COACH FIRE Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Dean Harrold Goes Missing in Chatham

FIND DEAN Kent Police Appeal After Dean Harrold Goes Missing in Chatham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

ADDICTION BATTLE Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

UK News
Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

UK News
Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

NEVER BE RELEASED Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

UK News
Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

TESCO ROBBERY Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

UK News
Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

UK News
Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

SHARK DANGER Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

UK News
Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

HIT AND RUN Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

BOOTED OUT Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

UK News
Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

UK News
Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

FIRE BLAZE Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

UK News
Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

UK News
Watch Live