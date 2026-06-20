A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Battersea, south london/">London, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police and emergency services were called to Glycena Road at around 4:20am following reports of a stabbing linked to a “potential altercation.” Despite paramedics’ efforts, including London’s Air Ambulance, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Critical Police Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie has urged anyone in the Lavender Hill area between 4am and 5am, particularly around Glycena Road, Acanthus Road, or Pountney Road, who saw a group of males running to come forward. “Any information, no matter how minor, could prove crucial,” he said, highlighting the importance of CCTV, doorbell, or mobile footage.

No Arrests Yet

At this stage, no arrests have been made. Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s next of kin, who have been informed of the death. Police investigations remain at a critical phase as they seek to piece together details of the fatal incident.

How To Help The Investigation

Contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1567/20JUN26

Provide information or footage anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Impact

The fatal stabbing has shocked local residents and raised concerns about youth violence in Battersea. Police continue to appeal for witnesses to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.