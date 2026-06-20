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RAIL CRASH UPDATE Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

Bedford Train Incident Kills Driver Injures Nearly 100

A train collision south of Bedford on 20 June 2026 has tragically killed the driver and injured 99 passengers. Emergency services, including Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, British Transport Police, and East of England Ambulance Service launched a major response involving 70 firefighters and multiple ambulances, underlining the scale of the incident.

Massive Emergency Response

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson confirmed no fire broke out, but crews worked under chaotic conditions to assist with rescues and provide support at the scene.

Complex Recovery Operation

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s Eastern regional managing director, described the ongoing efforts as a “complex recovery operation,” emphasising continued support for those affected and the investigation underway.

Serious Injury Toll

East of England Ambulance Service deputy chief paramedic Paul Gates confirmed 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 32 serious injuries, and 56 minor injuries. A total of 64 patients were hospitalised, with 28 still in hospital and nine in critical condition.

Official Condolences

British Transport Police Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi extended deepest condolences to the driver’s family and provided updates on the casualties. East Midlands Railway managing director Will Rogers called it a “profoundly sad day for the railway community” and reiterated support for all impacted.

National Support Expressed

Labour leader Keir Starmer praised the emergency response teams, including air ambulance crews and NHS staff, for their dedication in “extremely difficult circumstances.”

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