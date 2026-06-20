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HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

The RSPCA has issued a crucial warning to pet owners across many parts of the UK as a severe heatwave hits southern England, with temperatures expected to climb to 34°C by early next week. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning covering the region from 19 June onwards. The charity stresses urgent action to protect animals from life-threatening heatstroke during this prolonged hot spell.

Heatstroke Risks Soar

Lauren Bennett, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, emphasises: “Planning ahead and being prepared in this hot weather can help save pets’ lives.” She warns that heatstroke can develop rapidly and prove fatal, calling complacency a silent killer for beloved pets.

Never Leave Dogs In Cars

The charity strongly urges dog owners never to leave animals inside vehicles during hot weather. Anyone witnessing a dog suffering in a hot car should call 999 immediately. The warning extends to other transport forms such as trains, ferries, and caravans, where pet safety is often overlooked.

Public Underestimates Danger

RSPCA polling reveals only 58% of people would definitely avoid leaving their dog in a warm car, highlighting a dangerous public misjudgment of the heat risk. The charity reminds owners to avoid hot walks during peak temperatures and keep pets as cool and hydrated as possible.

Summer Of Kindness Appeal

As part of its Summer of Kindness campaign, the RSPCA urges neighbours to check on each other’s pets and leave out water for wildlife. Bennett explains this is a critical time to get into the habit of daily temperature checks and learning heatstroke signs like excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, and unsteady movement.

Emergency Heatstroke Advice

  • Move pets immediately to shade
  • Cool them down with water and airflow
  • Contact a vet without delay

Owners are also advised to keep homes cool and limit pet exercise during the hottest parts of the day to safeguard animal welfare during this intense period of extreme heat.

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