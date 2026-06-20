Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

Police are urgently searching for 12-year-old Ella Mai from Huddersfield, last seen in the Linthwaite area. She was wearing her school uniform consisting of black trousers, black Air Force trainers, a grey jumper, and a black puffa jacket.

Details Of Disappearance

Ella Mai, who stands 5ft 3in tall with long red-brown hair, was reported missing when she did not return home. The search has been launched amid growing concerns for her safety.

Community Appeal

Local authorities and police urge anyone who spots Ella Mai or has information to come forward and reference log 607 16-06 when contacting officers.

How To Help

Check local areas in and around Linthwaite.

Report any sightings immediately to police.

Share information while respecting the family’s privacy.

Ongoing Investigation

West Yorkshire Police continue their coordinated efforts in locating Ella Mai and ensuring her safe return home.