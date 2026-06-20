Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

Sussex Police executed a drugs warrant at a unit in Henfield Business Park, Shoreham Road, on Friday, June 19, seizing over 500 cannabis plants. The operation targeted illegal cannabis Kent Police Raid Massive Cannabis Farm: 1,500 Plants Seized, Three Men Arrested for Cultivation and Electricity Theft" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/three-arrests-have-been-made-as-more-than-1000-cannabis-plants-were-seized-at-cultivation-in-ramsgate/">cultivation and led to the arrest of two men.

Massive Drug Find

Officers discovered a large-scale cannabis farm with more than 500 plants inside the business park unit. The haul represents a significant blow to local organised drug activity.

Two Men Charged

Identified as 26-year-old Marglen Bajrktari and 34-year-old Roland Balliu, both of no fixed address, the men were arrested and charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis. They appeared at the magistrates’ court on Saturday, June 20, where custody was demanded.

Ongoing Investigation

Sussex Police confirmed the probe is continuing and urged anyone with information to get in touch. Witnesses or those with details are asked to report online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47260145783.