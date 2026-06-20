Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly on the brink of quitting as Prime Minister following Andy Burnham’s decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election. The Labour leader is reflecting on his future amid fears a leadership battle could damage the party, with senior allies suggesting Starmer has only a 25% chance of continuing. Over the weekend, Starmer held talks with his wife, Vic, at Chequers ahead of a potential announcement.

Burnham’s Stunning Victory

Andy Burnham secured a commanding 55% of the vote in Makerfield, leaving Reform UK trailing with just 35%. The result has intensified pressure on Sir Keir, whose position within the party is increasingly precarious.

Cabinet Push For Exit

Certain Cabinet members, including Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, have urged Starmer to set a timetable for resignation to facilitate a smooth handover to Burnham at No. 10. A senior source revealed the PM is worried that a bruising leadership contest would trigger damaging infighting.

Party Divisions Deepen

Support among Labour MPs for Starmer has dwindled quickly, with many describing him as ‘isolated.’ Some loyalists warn that plunging into a leadership contest now risks handing Reform UK gains in the next general election.

Battle Lines Drawn

Sir Keir has prepared for a potential leadership fight with resources at the ready, but insiders admit the battle against Burnham would be extremely harsh. Meanwhile, some MPs argue Burnham must win a leadership election to solidify his mandate before entering Downing Street.

Starmers Final Decision

Ultimately, the PM’s decision will be heavily influenced by his wife, Vic’s, advice. While publicly Starmer insists he will fight any challenge, insiders predict a possible timetable for his departure could be announced soon amid mounting pressure.