Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LEADERSHIP CRISIS Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly on the brink of quitting as Prime Minister following Andy Burnham’s decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election. The Labour leader is reflecting on his future amid fears a leadership battle could damage the party, with senior allies suggesting Starmer has only a 25% chance of continuing. Over the weekend, Starmer held talks with his wife, Vic, at Chequers ahead of a potential announcement.

Burnham’s Stunning Victory

Andy Burnham secured a commanding 55% of the vote in Makerfield, leaving Reform UK trailing with just 35%. The result has intensified pressure on Sir Keir, whose position within the party is increasingly precarious.

Cabinet Push For Exit

Certain Cabinet members, including Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, have urged Starmer to set a timetable for resignation to facilitate a smooth handover to Burnham at No. 10. A senior source revealed the PM is worried that a bruising leadership contest would trigger damaging infighting.

Party Divisions Deepen

Support among Labour MPs for Starmer has dwindled quickly, with many describing him as ‘isolated.’ Some loyalists warn that plunging into a leadership contest now risks handing Reform UK gains in the next general election.

Battle Lines Drawn

Sir Keir has prepared for a potential leadership fight with resources at the ready, but insiders admit the battle against Burnham would be extremely harsh. Meanwhile, some MPs argue Burnham must win a leadership election to solidify his mandate before entering Downing Street.

Starmers Final Decision

Ultimately, the PM’s decision will be heavily influenced by his wife, Vic’s, advice. While publicly Starmer insists he will fight any challenge, insiders predict a possible timetable for his departure could be announced soon amid mounting pressure.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

BIKE BUST Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

UK News
One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

FATAL COLLISON One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

UK News
Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

ADDICTION BATTLE Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

UK News
Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

NEVER BE RELEASED Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

TESCO ROBBERY Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

UK News
Rebecca Cooke Shoos Lily Phillips Away From Phil Foden in Protective Move

RELATIONSHIP DRAMA Rebecca Cooke Shoos Lily Phillips Away From Phil Foden in Protective Move

UK News
Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

TEAM TURMOIL Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

UK News
Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

TRAIN DISASTER Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

UK News
One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH One Dead After Rear-End Train Collision Near Bedford – British Transport Police

UK News
Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

BOMB ALERT Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

TOILET TANGLE Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

UK News
Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

BRING HER HOME Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

Police Search For Missing Huddersfield Girl Ella Mai Last Seen in Linthwaite

UK News
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

HIT AND RUN Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

Bradford Police Appeal After Serious Electric Cycle Collision on Great Horton Road

UK News
Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

BOOTED OUT Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

UK News
Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

Katie Hopkins Ejected From Bethnal Green Pub During England World Cup Game

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

UK News
Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Launched After 17-Year-Old Stabbed in Battersea

UK News

Murder Probe Launched After 17-Year-Old Stabbed in Battersea

UK News
Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

WATER OUTAGE Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

UK News
Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

UK News
Watch Live