Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

One person has died and 89 others were injured after two East Midlands Railway trains collided near Bedford on Friday afternoon, triggering a major emergency response. The crash occurred at approximately 17:15 just south of Bedford, involving services from Corby and Nottingham bound for London St Pancras. British Transport Police declared a major incident, with fire crews and an air ambulance deployed to the scene.

Scenes Of Panic

Passengers described chaotic, frightening moments during and after the impact. Bedford teacher Brett Byatt witnessed severe injuries, including a woman with a broken leg and others unable to move due to serious injuries. Another passenger saw a man with suspected neck injuries being carefully supported by fellow travellers.

Shock And Impact

Simon Bentley, travelling from Kettering, said the train braked sharply just before the collision, calling the moment “odd”. Teresa Itabor, heading to London for her birthday, recalled being thrown forward after a “massive bang” and seeing bloodied passengers on the floor. Dr Peter Knapp compared the aftermath to a bomb blast, describing broken seats, blood, and smoke inside the carriages.

Swift Emergency Action

Emergency services acted quickly, with the East of England Ambulance Service reporting 11 people with very serious injuries and 22 more with serious wounds. Some injuries were caused by passengers hitting tables or being thrown from their seats, including those in first-class cabins. One train driver’s cab was left severely damaged.

Probe Underway

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision. East Midlands Railway pledged full cooperation. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said it was too early to speculate on causes but reaffirmed confidence in UK rail safety. Passengers have expressed concern over the network’s age and signalling reliability, questioning how such a crash could happen.

Passenger Concerns

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Brett Byatt voiced frustration: “I don’t know who specifically to blame, but with one of the oldest railway networks and frequent signal failures, I’m wondering why my train wasn’t warned and why the driver lost his life.”