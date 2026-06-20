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SHARK DANGER Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

A Toronto model was left with rope burns after being used as human fishing bait in a viral shark stunt in Florida. CeCe Rose agreed to be tied with a rope and a dead fish attached to her ankles, before being dragged underwater by a nurse shark during the filmed event organised by influencer Anthony Dawson, known as TooTurntTony.

Stunt Sparks Outrage

Despite the clip gaining over 10.6 million views, the dangerous stunt has drawn widespread criticism online. Viewers expressed concern over the risks involved, questioning the safety of using a human as bait to attract a shark.

Ordeal Underwater

CeCe spent several hours floating quietly before the nurse shark took the bait and dragged her underwater near a pier. The terrified model screamed for Anthony as she was pulled away, resurfacing moments later. She recalled the experience feeling much longer than the roughly two minutes it lasted.

Risk Carefully Considered

The stunt was planned in advance with discussions about worst-case scenarios. Dawson, familiar with the location, estimated the risk at about 10 percent. He sprinted to retrieve a fishing rod during the incident, admitting the bait used was too large and calling the event a “complete s*** show.”

Safe Release And Aftermath

After the shark was released, CeCe displayed rope burns around her ankles but was unharmed. The video ended with them posing alongside the nurse shark before setting it free. Dawson emphasised that no one was hurt, but the viral stunt raises serious questions about safety and animal interaction.

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