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POLICE APPEAL Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Orpington

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Orpington

A 55-year-old woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Chipperfield Road, Orpington, at around 7.50am on Thursday, June 19. Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade, responded swiftly to the incident. The woman was treated at the scene before being rushed to a major trauma centre.

Urgent Medical Response

London Ambulance Service reported their first paramedic arrived within five minutes of the emergency call. The patient was prioritised for transfer by road to a major trauma centre for specialist treatment.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Currently, no arrests have been made. The Metropolitan Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has relevant information to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1659/19Jun.

Ongoing Investigations

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing as police work to establish the full details.

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